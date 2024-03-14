[Watch] Rishabh Pant's fan celebrates his comeback by distributing 100 food packets to needy people

An ardent fan of Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant distributed 100 food packets to the needy to celebrate the cricketer's comeback after a long hiatus. Pant suffered severe injuries in a car accident in December 2022, which forced him to stay away from cricket for over 14 months.

After a rigorous period of recovery and rehabilitation at the NCA, BCCI recently provided the good news by declaring Rishabh Pant fit to play in IPL 2024. The Southpaw will make his much-awaited comeback to the field during the upcoming season of IPL by captaining the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise.

Pant joined the DC camp on Wednesday (March 13) and commenced preparations for the league. One of Pant's fans was extremely elated after learning about his comeback as he celebrated the occasion by doing a noble deed, distributing food packets to the needy.

You can watch it in the video below:

"Gratitude towards life has increased a lot"- Rishabh Pant on his thought process after car accident

Speaking to the Times of India, Rishabh Pant recently opened up how spirituality helped him during his recovery process. He said:

"You become more disciplined if you are spiritual. It’s a personal choice. It helped me concentrate on myself. When my accident happened, I felt something spiritual saved me. With the kind of accident I had, I only got my knee injured but I can’t even imagine how much worse it could have been. Doctors even spoke to me about amputation. I always thought about God."

He added:

"This has given a different view altogether. I know someone is watching over me. Even if I want to, I can’t delete that incident. I tried not thinking or regretting it too much so that it didn’t upset me all the time. I tried to keep it light. I wanted to retain my identity. I never felt like I had to change drastically. You want to add things that help you. Gratitude towards life has increased a lot. You start appreciating small things about life."

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 campaign will begin on March 23 against Punjab Kings.