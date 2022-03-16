IPL 2022: [Watch] "Aise hota hai bhai yaar" - Rishabh Pant does the Khaby impression to mock Axar Patel 

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel have only recently joined the squad and the fun has already started.

Teammates on the field and good friends off it, the duo have always posted their happy movements on social media. On Wednesday, Pant posted a short clip via his Instagram story. He mocked Patel with a brilliant impression of the short-video content creator Khabane Lame, popularly known as 'Khaby'.

In the video, Patel missed a shot at the basketball hoop from close range. Standing opposite him, the skipper hit it perfectly and then put his hand out in light-hearted exasperation with a poker face. His caption "Ase hota hai bhai yaar" (This is how you do it, brother) said the rest. You can watch it here.

In another clip, posted soon after the first, Pant missed a Lay-Up. Patel, lying on a nearby couch, hilariously gestured that he missed it by a small margin. You can watch it here.

Both players joined the team at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Tuesday. The duo were part of India's recent two-Test home series against Sri Lanka, which the hosts won 2-0.

The keeper-batter scored 185 runs at an average of 61.67 from three innings in the rubber. Meanwhile, the all-rounder played only the second Test and picked up three wickets.

The two players won't have to undergo quarantine. They have been given a bubble-to-bubble transfer between the two hotels and can start training soon. However, the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav and KS Bharat, who also recently joined, will undergo three-day quarantine before training.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals rope in Shane Watson as assistant coach

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals Winner of the 2018 IPL and Player of the Final Joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach to help in the quest for our first IPL title 🤩



Join us in giving



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 Winner of the inaugural IPL in 2008Winner of the 2018 IPL and Player of the FinalJoins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach to help in the quest for our first IPL title 🤩Join us in giving @ShaneRWatson33 a hearty welcome Winner of the inaugural IPL in 2008 ➡️ Winner of the 2018 IPL and Player of the Final ➡️ Joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach to help in the quest for our first IPL title 🤩Join us in giving @ShaneRWatson33 a hearty welcome 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 https://t.co/EkCRcJpU4S

Meanwhile, the franchise on Tuesday also roped in Australian all-rounder and two-time IPL champion Shane Watson as an assistant coach on their staff. He joins compatriot Ricky Ponting (head coach), Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach) and James Hopes (bowling coach) in the team. Watson said in an official press release:

"With Delhi Capitals, they have got a great squad. Now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can't wait to get over there."

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 season will kick off on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Barbourne Stadium.

