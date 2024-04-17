[Watch] Rishabh Pant takes a successful review to send back David Miller in GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant took a successful review for caught behind to send David Miller back early on his return from injury. The incident took place in DC's clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

The DC pacers had struck with the new ball after having put GT to bat first. The home side lost both their openers, skipper Shubman Gill and returning veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, cheaply. Miller had to come out to bat as early as the fourth over but could not get going.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma kept things tight against Miller. Coming around the wicket, the right-arm pacer bowled on a length, angling into the South African. The batter tried to nudge it to the on-side, but his effort deviated behind the wickets, where Rishabh Pant caught the ball cleanly.

There was confusion as to whether the ball had struck the inside edge of the bat, the thigh pad, or both. With the majority of the DC contingent being confident, and opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk also presenting a strong case to the skipper, Pant eventually opted to take the reviews.

Ultra Edge showed a huge spike when the ball passed the bat, and David Miller was already on his way back before the replays hit the screen. Miller scored only two runs off six deliveries after missing out on each of GT's last three matches in the 2024 IPL.

Have a look at the wicket right here:

Rishabh Pant had a rough time with hearing edges in the loss against KKR this season

Although everything went smoothly regarding the edge and the subsequent review, it was not the case during DC's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In that clash in Vizag, the wicketkeeper failed to hear the ball making contact with the outside edge on two separate occasions to give Sunil Narine and Shreyas Iyer major reprieves. Pant opted not to go for the review despite persuasion from his teammates, particularly from Mitchell Marsh.

The lifeline handed to Narine proved to be very costly as the opening batter punished the DC bowling unit with a quickfire fifty. KKR eventually went on to score 272 in the first innings, and DC lost the contest by a mammoth 106 runs.

