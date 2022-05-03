[Watch] Rishi Dhawan hits stumps from cover as Shubman Gill falls short after bowler comes in his way

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Rishi Dhawan produced a masterclass on the field as he hit the bullseye to run-out Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill on Tuesday, May 3.

Opting to bat first, the Titans got off to a decent start, scoring 13 runs off the first two overs. Just when it looked like the table-toppers would make a move on from here, Dhawan caught the Gujarat opener short.

Shubman Gill knocked the ball to the cover and set for a run. Rishi Dhawan picked the ball and hit the target with only one stump to aim at, catching Gill short by a good distance.

The young batter looked extremely disappointed as he thought bowler Sandeep Sharma got in his way. However, Sandeep didn't move at all in his followthrough, and was just standing his ground. Shubman Gill shook his head in frustration as he made his way to the dugout.

Meanwhile, Gill's poor run with the bat continued as the batting prodigy could only manage nine runs from six balls.

With 13/1 at the end of the second over, Wriddhiman Saha took the attack to the opposition bowlers. However, he was dismissed shortly after a miscued shot landed on Mayank Agarwal's hands. Captain Hardik Pandya also followed suit as the franchise reeled at 64/3 at the time of writing

"It could've gone the other way as well" - Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya on winning close games

The new entrants have managed to secure fortunate close wins on a couple of occasions, with David Miller, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia chipping in with contributions with the bat.

Throwing light on the same at the toss, Hardik Pandya said:

"Have to always stay on top of our games, can't be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could've gone the other way as well."

Gujarat Titans will hope to continue their winning run and strengthen their lead at the top of the points table.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit