[Watch] Riyan Parag arrives in Jaipur to join Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024

Assam's batting all-rounder Riyan Parag arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday, March 13, to join Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This will be Parag's sixth season with RR. He was first roped in by the inaugural champions for ₹20 lakh ahead of the 2019 season. The franchise then re-signed him for ₹3.80 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Announcing the arrival of the talented youngster, RR posted on their official Instagram handle:

"Assam se Jaipur tak. 💗 Welcome, @riyanhparag! 🔥"

While Riyan Parag has shown glimpses of brilliance in his IPL career, he is still in search of a breakthrough season. The right-handed batter has just 600 runs to his name from 54 matches at a paltry average of 16.22.

The 22-year-old performed underwhelmingly with the bat last year as well, mustering just 78 runs from seven outings at a dismal average of 13.00. Rajasthan finished fifth in the points table in IPL 2023, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

Riyan Parag has been in sensational form in domestic cricket

Riyan Parag has shut down his critics with his impressive performances in domestic cricket for Assam. He was the team's second-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy 2024, chalking up 378 runs from six innings at an average of 75.60.

He has also done exceedingly well in T20 cricket, finishing as the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 510 runs from 10 games at a brilliant average of 85.00. Parag picked up 11 wickets in the competition as well.

It is worth mentioning that during the tournament, Parag became the batter with the most consecutive half-centuries in T20 cricket as he notched up seven fifties on the trot.

Riyan Parag will be keen to translate his red-hot domestic cricket form into the IPL. Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign with an afternoon clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.