[Watch] Riyan Parag has a candid chat with idol Virat Kohli after RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has been pretty vocal about him considering Virat Kohli as his ultimate role model. The youngster got a chance to speak to the veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter after the end of their game in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

In a video shared by the Royals on their Instagram account, Riyan was seen initially having a glance at Kohli, who was speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal. Later, the youngster got his opportunity to speak to the legendary batter and Kohli greeted him with a beaming smile.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli and Riyan Parag are currently in the top two spots on the Orange Cap list. Kohli has scored 316 runs in five innings, while Riyan has amassed 185 runs in one innings less than his idol.

Virat Kohli's hundred wasn't enough for RCB to beat RR

RCB managed to post 183/3 in their 20 overs with Virat Kohli getting the bulk of the runs. The star batter scored a staggering eighth IPL hundred and contributed an unbeaten 113 runs from 72 balls. He didn't receive much support from the other end as Bengaluru couldn't quite get the explosive finish they needed to end their innings.

While the visitors dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, they couldn't make further inroads as Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson got together and added a match-winning 148 runs for the second wicket. Buttler, in particular, was back to his vintage best after a scratchy start to the season and gave the bowling side no chance to claw their way back into the game.

The icing on the cake for the hosts was Buttler getting to his hundred with a six when the Royals needed one run to win. Kohli's hundred was overshadowed by Buttler's brilliance, as RCB were handed their fourth loss of IPL 2024.