Watch: Riyan Parag gives Ravichandran Ashwin a death stare after being run out in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag was involved in an ugly mix-up with Ravichandran Ashwin in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, resulting in the former's runout on Tuesday (May 24).

Parag, who walked in to bat in the penultimate over of the RR innings, scored four runs off the first three balls that he faced. On the last ball of the innings, which later turned out to be a no-ball, Jos Buttler was run out after scoring 89 runs while trying to steal a second run.

Ravichandran Ashwin came out to face the free-hit delivery. This ball by Yash Dayal was a wide and Riyan Parag wanted to sneak in a bye. However, the off-spinner was in no mood to sprint to the other end.

The 20-year-old, meanwhile, reached the other end, with Ashwin standing his ground. Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha comfortably collected the ball and passed it to Yash Dayal resulting in an easy runout.

Riyan Parag didn't seem happy at all with his senior teammate and gave him a death stare before he walked back to the pavilion disappointed.

Many fans on Twitter lashed out at Riyan for his behaviour and stated that the youngster needs some humbling.

Jos Buttler turns back the clock with whirlwind knock in IPL 2022

After being put in to bat first, the Royals lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal early and Jos Buttler found it tough to get going. However, skipper Sanju Samson took the pressure off the Englishman at this stage and raced his way to 47 off 26 balls, giving Buttler some time to settle in.

After a sluggish start and a few lucky reprieves, Jos Buttler came back into his own and smashed the bowlers all around the park. The 31-year-old smashed 89 runs off only 56 balls. In doing so, he helped the Rajasthan Royals put up a massive total of 188/6 on the board.

Devdutt Padikkal played a handy knock of 28 from 20 balls while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore and Hardik Pandya picked up one wicket each.

