[Watch] Riyan Parag makes a brilliant save in the outfield during RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Riyan Parag made a brilliant save in the outfield during his team's IPL 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, RCB put up 183-3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli yet again top-scored with an unbeaten 113 off 72, a knock that featured 12 fours and four sixes.

In the 13th over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings, Parag saved what could have been another boundary for Kohli. On the second ball of the over bowled by RR off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the RCB batter flicked one towards wide long-on.

There were two fielders near the boundary. Dhruv Jurel put in a slide in an attempt to stop the ball but couldn't do so cleanly. The ball seemed to be heading towards the boundary.

However, Parag showed great alertness and pounced on the ball, stopping it inches before the boundary. The video of the RR fielder's brilliant save has gone viral on social media:

Expand Tweet

Parag's brilliant effort on the boundary kept Kohli down to two runs. Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 33) went on to add 125 for the first wicket in 14 overs. While Kohli batted right till the end, Du Plessis perished in his endeavor to take on Chahal.

Glenn Maxwell fell for another poor score, getting bowled for one off three balls, bowled by Nandre Burger. Young Saurav Chauhan was dismissed for nine off six, while all-rounder Cameron Green remained unbeaten on five off six.

Riyan Parag registered a rare failure with the bat in IPL 2024

While Parag had his moment in the field, he registered a rare failure with the bat in IPL 2024. The RR batter was dismissed for four off four, caught by Kohli at midwicket of Yash Dayal. It was Parag's first failure in IPL 2024.

Expand Tweet

Despite his early dismissal, Rajasthan Royals cruised to victory by six wickets in 19.1 overs, with Jos Buttler hammering an unbeaten 100 off 58, while skipper Sanju Samson contributed 69 off 42.