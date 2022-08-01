[Watch] Riyan Parag sweats it out in the gym, gives fans a glimpse of recent workout session

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag was recently spotted toiling hard in the gym. The right-hander gave his fans a glimpse of the training session through his Instagram stories.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (August 1), Riyan Parag shared multiple stories of him working out in the gym. The talented youngster has been working hard on his fitness.

On several occasions, Parag has mentioned that he draws inspiration from Virat Kohli. He has lauded the former India captain for setting high fitness goals and standards for all the other players.

Parag has regularly shared pictures and videos from his workout sessions on his social media handles. In an interview with Red Bull, he revealed that he aims to follow a clean diet in 2022 in order to get fitter.

Notably, Parag was released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) auction earlier this year. However, the franchise re-signed him at the event at ₹3.80 crores.

A look at Riyan Parag's recent performances

The dynamic batter managed 183 runs from 17 games in this year's cash-rich league. He had an underwhelming average of 16.64 along with a decent strike rate of 138.64 to his name this season.

Parag was the hero for his side during their league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He dazzled viewers with his unbeaten knock of 56 in the contest and was also adjudged the Player of the Match.

However, he wasn't able to make a significant impact in the subsequent matches and also had to face the wrath of fans for his inconsistent performances.

It is worth mentioning that Parag was the top performer for Assam in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He amassed 293 from three games at an average of 48.43 and finished as the highest run-getter for his side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far