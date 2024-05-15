[Watch] Riyan Parag trapped LBW by Harshal Patel's slow dipping full-toss in RR-PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag was deceived by a slow dipping full toss from Harshal Patel to be trapped LBW against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Guwahati on May 15. The 22-year-old walked in, with RR in deep trouble at 40/2 in the seventh over and scored a well-compiled 48.

However, in an attempt to add useful runs in the final over, Parag played too early to a trademark Harshal dipping slower delivery to fall two short of a well-deserved half-century.

Here is a video of Parag missing a full toss from Harshal to be dismissed:

Despite missing out on his half-century, the youngster's knock took RR to a respectable 144/9 in their 20 overs. Parag has been in sensational form this season, leading RR with 531 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 152.58 in 13 games.

Meanwhile, Harshal was impressive again for PBKS, finishing with figures of 2/28 in four overs.

While PBKS are playing for pride with their playoff hopes done and dusted, RR are vying for a top-two finish after confirming their playoff qualification with Delhi Capitals' win over Lucknow Super Giants last night.

"Difficult delivery to execute but once you start executing, it gives you a lot of confidence" - Harshal Patel

Expand Tweet

Harshal Patel expanded on his renowned slower delivery during the innings break and how it has helped his confidence to bowl at the death bowlers.

With another impressive showing, the 33-year-old became the Purple Cap holder with 22 scalps in 13 games.

"It is a difficult delivery to execute but once you start executing, it gives you a lot of confidence. If the batter doesn’t pick it, then it increases your chance of getting a wicket. I’ve been bowling it for almost five years now. In the last year and a half, I wasn’t able to execute it consistently so I didn't try it in the first half of the IPL," said Harshal to the broadcasters.

He added:

"It gives me so many options at the death, the batters are ready for that slower one and I can sneak in a yorker or a quick length ball. And when you get the batters out, they can’t get that acceleration at the death."

Harshal previously won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021, picking up an incredible 32 wickets playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Meanwhile, PBKS have started their run-chase on a dismal note, falling to 37/3 after five overs.