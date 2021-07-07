[Watch] Robin Uthappa’s son's cute birthday message for MS Dhoni steals the show as CSK wish their captain

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) team members have wished their captain MS Dhoni a happy birthday as the legendary cricketer turns 40 today. The highlight of the clip shared by CSK is a cute message by Robin Uthappa’s son towards the end of the video.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, led CSK in the IPL 2021 earlier this year until the T20 league was suspended after COVID-19 cases emerged in the tournament’s bio-bubble. CSK were second in the points table with five wins from seven games when the league was suspended.

On Wednesday morning, CSK shared a video on their official social media accounts in which players from the franchise are seen wishing Dhoni. The clip features England all-rounder Sam Curran, Dhoni’s former India team-mate Suresh Raina, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Cheteshwar Pujara among others.

At the end, Robin Uthappa appears with his son and the latter wishes the legendary Indian cricketer in a cute, innocent tone. CSK shared the video on their social media accounts with the caption:

“From the heart to the King! #Yellove ly wishes from the Super Fam! #THA7A #WhistlePodu #Yellove @mahi7781.”

Just a few days back, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

BCCI, Indian cricketers wish MS Dhoni as he turns 40

Apart from CSK, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian cricketers also extended their greetings to the former India captain on his birthday. Suresh Raina, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Kaif were among those who took to Twitter to wish Dhoni.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain!🙌



Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! 🎂 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

The ICC shared a video compilation on his ‘greatest calls’ as India skipper and uploaded the clip with the caption:

“There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool. On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper.”

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool 😎



On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper 👨‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest limited-overs batsmen to have played the game. He has scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs to go with 4876 runs in Test matches. Dhoni remains the only captain to have lifted all three ICC titles - the T20 World Cup (2007), the 50-over World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013).

He retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Dhoni last represented the country in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester, which India lost to New Zealand.

