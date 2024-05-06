[Watch] Rohit Sharma gets out to Pat Cummins after mistiming a pull shot in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma had another below-par outing during their IPL 2024 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

Chasing 174 runs, MI got off to a good start, putting 13 runs on the board in the first over. However, Marco Jansen provided the breakthrough in the next over, getting the better of Ishan Kishan (9), who edged one to slip.

With the ball moving a bit, SRH skipper Pat Cummins didn't waste any time introducing himself in the third over and was immediately rewarded. He pitched one short, enticing Rohit Sharma (4) to bring out his favorite pull shot. However, the right-handed batter failed to get his timing right and managed only to get a top edge.

Heinrich Klaasen made a loud call and ran a few yards to complete a fine catch. It was a much-needed breakthrough for the SunRisers, who will be desperate to return with two points available.

It is worth noting that Pat Cummins has enjoyed decent success against Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game. In nine innings, the Aussie all-rounder has bowled 41 balls, conceding 57 runs, and dismissed the Indian captain four times.

Naman Dhir also followed suit in the next over, leaving MI reeling at 31/3. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will look to stitch together a big partnership as Mumbai look to secure their fourth win of the season.

How has Rohit Sharma fared with the bat in IPL 2024?

Rohit has had a very mediocre season so far in this year's cash-rich league. The 37-year-old has aggregated 330 runs in 12 matches this season, including a century.

He has struggled to find consistency, as evidenced by MI's dismal campaign. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with six points.

