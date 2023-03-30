[Watch] Rohit Sharma hits stunning six in MI practice session as he gears up for IPL 2023 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has commenced his preparations alongside the squad ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai-based franchise took to social media on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of Sharma's recent practice session. The right-handed batter displayed his vintage avatar, hitting a wonderful lofted shot on the leg side.

Rohit Sharma was last seen in action earlier this month during India's three-match home ODI series against Australia. While he wasn't available for the opening fixture, he had scores of 13 and 30 in the second and third ODIs, respectively.

The veteran batter's form was under the scanner in the previous season of the cash-rich league. Sharma had an underwhelming average of 19.14, finishing with 268 runs from 14 outings.

Rohit Sharma and Co. to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2

Mumbai Indians will battle it out against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening encounter of the season at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

With five IPL titles to their name, Mumbai are the most successful team in the history of the competition. However, they failed to get going in the previous edition, finishing as wooden spooners after managing to secure just four wins.

They had a miserable start to the tournament as they suffered an eight-match losing streak. They will be aiming to bounce back this time around.

MI roped in several notable names, including Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Furthermore, they have also appointed former South African keeper Mark Boucher as their new head coach.

MI squad for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, and Raghav Goyal.

