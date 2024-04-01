[Watch] Rohit Sharma hugs Harbhajan Singh affectionately and lifts him at Wankhede Stadium before MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma had a friendly interaction with his former teammate Harbhajan Singh ahead of their match on Monday, April 1. It was against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The duo have played together for India and MI over the past decade and share a cordial bond. A fan shared a video on X to give everyone a glimpse of the endearing moment from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In it, Rohit Sharma could be seen hugging and lifting Harbhajan into the air before exchanging a few words. The Indian captain also met Navjot Singh Sidhu after that and shook hands with him.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma departed for a golden duck in MI vs RR IPL 2024 contest

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Trent Boult continued his sensational form in powerplay with the new ball as he gave Rajasthan Royals a great start yet again. He dismissed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks to reduce MI to 14/3.

Nandre Burger joined the party to send back Ishan Kishan (14), as the hosts found themselves in deep trouble at 20/4. Hardik Pandya (34) and Tilak Varma (32) tried to resurrect the innings with an aggressive partnership. However, both perished without converting their starts. The lower order failed to contribute much as well.

After the conclusion of the first innings, RR bowler Yuzvendra Chahal said:

"I was trying to vary my pace. I knew they are hard hitters so I kept mixing my pace. Before that I saw that a couple of balls were turning. I felt we could take a chance here as we are aware of what Hardik can do."

He added:

"I always back my self belief, I back my skills. I know this is a format where you will concede some runs but I don't mind bowling those attacking lengths. We would look to have a good powerplay."

MI could eventually only reach 125/9 in 20 overs.