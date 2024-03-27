[Watch] Rohit Sharma perishes to an ill-fated pull shot off Pat Cummins' bowling in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma's blistering cameo came to an end against Pat Cummins' golden arm during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. It came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, March 27.

Tasked with chasing down a record 278, the MI openers - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had no choice but to go hard from the very first over itself. The pair did just that, putting on 56 runs in just 20 deliveries before Ishan Kishan holed out to deep midwicket off Shahbaz Ahmad.

Rohit Sharma met the run chase's demand and kept on pressing even after the fall of the first wicket. The Hitman got a huge reprieve after Abdul Samad dropped him off the final delivery of the fourth over.

Sharma then proceeded to take on Pat Cummins by scoring a six towards the midwicket region. The SRH skipper then dropped his length, leading to a pull shot by the batter.

The Hitman, however, didn't get the desired control over the stroke as it rushed onto him and cramped him a bit for room as well. The ball travelled to the deep after claiming the top edge, with only height and no distance, and was safely taken by Abhishek Sharma.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The veteran opening batter departed after scoring 26 runs off 12 deliveries, a cameo that included one four and three sixes.

MI deal with boundaries in the powerplay courtesy Sharma and Kishan, but still have a long way to go

The five-time champions have made a start mirroring that one of SRH, but they still have a tall task with the required rate still over 14 runs an over.

MI concluded the powerplay with 76 runs in the powerplay, only five short of what SRH had achieved during the same time frame. However, the chasing side have lost both opening batters, resulting in two new batters at the crease.

As of writing, MI have continued their scoring spree, racing to 91-2 in seven overs, with Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma occupying the crease. The visitors still have the likes of reputed finishers like Tim David and Hardik Pandya. They also have the option of bringing in someone like Nehal Wadhera or Dewald Brevis as the impact player in the later stages.