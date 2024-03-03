[Watch] Rohit Sharma playfully hugs Zaheer Khan from behind at pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma playfully hugged Zaheer Khan from behind as they greeted each other at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo were among the high-profile guests who were in attendance for the events at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar.

Rohit Sharma is currently on a mini break from the field after leading India to a series win against England in Ranchi last week. The hosts have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match Test series. The final Test will commence on March 7 in Dharamsala.

Ahead of the match, Rohit took some time off to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani. The Indian captain shares a cordial bond with the Ambani family as he led their IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, to five title wins over the past decade.

An X (formerly Twitter) user gave a glimpse of Rohit Sharma from the event by sharing a video. In it, he could be seen having a light-hearted moment with Zaheer Khan and then with Suryakumar Yadav.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Rohit Sharma has been handling the pressure and players really well"- Suresh Raina

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina recently applauded Rohit's leadership abilities and opined that he has been handling the pressure and responsibilities well. Speaking to Times of India on the matter, Suresh Raina said:

"Being a captain is not easy, especially when you are playing in India. Earlier, we used to have one fast bowler and 3-4 spinners. Now, he is bringing two fast bowlers. He brought in Siraj and Bumrah. He sent Bumrah back and managed his workload well and then handed a debut to Akash Deep. Rohit Sharma has been handling the pressure and players really well."

Elaborating on the traits of Rohit, which make him a brilliant captain, Raina continued:

"Rohit has been amazing with his planning. He has been giving a lot of chances to the youngsters. The way he is rotating the players is something I have never seen in the last couple of years. Whenever the fast bowlers came in the last couple of years, we have seen injuries. But Rohit has been managing that really well."

Do you agree with Suresh Raina's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App