[Watch] Rohit Sharma has a sarcastic smile when asked about Virat Kohli's strike rate ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had a sarcastic smile when asked about Virat Kohli's strike rate being an issue during the press conference for the 2024 T20 World Cup squad on May 2.

The 15-member Indian squad for the showpiece event was announced recently and one of the hot topics of discussion was Kohli's strike rate in the shortest format being an issue. While his overall T20I strike rate is an impressive 138.15, there has been the occasional dip against spin outside the powerplay in some of his innings.

As Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were answering questions from the media during the presser, one of the reporters brought up the concerns regarding Kohli's strike rate. As the question was being asked, Rohit could be seen sarcastically smiling.

Following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) most recent outing against the Gujarat Titans (GT), where he scored an unbeaten 70 off 44, Kohli responded scathingly to the critics of his strike rate.

To his credit, the veteran batter has been on song in the ongoing IPL, with 500 runs at an impressive strike rate of 147.49 in 10 matches.

"He has been in great form, no concerns there at all" - Ajit Agarkar

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar answered the query regarding Virat Kohli's strike rate by stating there hadn't been any discussions, considering the champion batter's incredible form in IPL 2024.

Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30.

"We have not been discussing it (Virat Kohli’s strike rate). He has been in great form, no concerns there at all. You are still going to a World Cup, there is still gap there. That’s where experience does matter a lot. If the tournament turns out like the IPL. If 220 (pitch) plays like 220, we have the skills. At the end of the day when you turn up for a World Cup, the pressure is different," said Agarkar.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are looking for their second T20 World Cup title after winning the inaugural edition in 2007.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

