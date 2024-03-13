[Watch] Rohit Sharma sports the new MI jersey in a photoshoot ahead of IPL 2024

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently featured in a photoshoot for his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), ahead of the upcoming season. It was his first public appearance for the franchise after losing the captaincy.

In a shocking turn of events, MI management replaced Rohit with Hardik Pandya as captain last December. Pandya was brought back to the side a month earlier in an all-money trade with Gujarat Titans (GT).

MI shared a video on Wednesday, March 13, to give their ardent fans a glimpse of some of their star players in the new jerseys ahead of IPL 2024. Rohit featured prominently in it, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan among others. The Mumbai franchise captioned the post:

"𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊 - 𝗢𝗨𝗥 ⭐️ 𝗜𝗡 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗞𝗜𝗧 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @skechersperformanceindia"

You can watch the video below:

"I think he will go out and play his brand of cricket"- Tom Moody on Rohit Sharma's role in MI ahead of IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody recently opined that Rohit Sharma might unleash his furious self and play aggressively for MI in IPL 2024 without the burden of captaincy. Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Moody said:

"We know what Rohit Sharma is capable of doing and how dangerous he is as a player as he has demonstrated with an Indian shirt on his back. I don't think the captaincy is going to have any bearing on his approach. I think he will go out and play his brand of cricket. He is very confident and owns his own game."

Shedding light on the challenges for Hardik Pandya in his maiden stint as MI captain, Moody continued:

"They (MI) expect nothing but excellence, which is what you will expect of any high-performance environment. So Hardik's challenge is managing that expectation and allowing himself and his whole team to be able to play with that freedom, without that pressure sort of filtering into the dressing room."

Do you agree with Tom Moody's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.