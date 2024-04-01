[Watch] Rohit Sharma taken aback as fan invades pitch at Wankhede Stadium during MI vs RR match of IPL 2024 

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma looked visibly shocked after a fan breached security and invaded the pitch. The incident took place during Mumbai's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, April 1.

A spectator ran onto the field during Rajasthan's innings in the chase. Sharma, standing at slips, was visibly surprised to see the fan close to him. The invader was seen hugging Sharma and Ishan Kishan before being taken out of the ground by security officials.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

It's worth mentioning that this was not the first instance of a fan jumping over the security fence at a stadium to invade the pitch. A similar incident took place during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25. A spectator ran into the field to meet Virat Kohli back then.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai's match against Rajasthan was their first home game of the season. The Hardik Pandya-led side's campaign has begun on a disastrous note, suffering losses in their first two outings.

Rajasthan's left-arm pacer Trent Boult shattered Mumbai's hopes of turning things around at Wankhede. The Kiwi seamer dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the very first over of the game.

Sharma perished while trying to defend a length ball outside the off stump. However, he was undone by the away moment. The ball caught the outside edge of his bat and keeper Sanju Samson completed a fine catch.

To make matters worse, Mumbai lost four wickets in the powerplay. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis were also sent back for golden ducks by Boult.

Mumbai ultimately finished at 125/9 after 20 overs. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma were the top performers with the bat for the home team, scoring 34 and 32, respectively. For Rajasthan, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged three wickets each.

RR then chased down the target in 15.3 overs, winning by six wickets.