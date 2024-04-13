[Watch] Rohit Sharma turns MI's team bus driver ahead of CSK clash

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma recently donned a new role and was seen sitting in the driver's seat of the team bus ahead of their next clash. Mumbai will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

An X user recently shared a video this evening to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma outside the field. In it, he was spotted imitating driving MI's team bus with his teammates aboard.

You can watch the video below:

After almost 10 years at the helm of the franchise, Rohit Sharma was relieved of the MI captaincy duties last December. He ended his reign on a high after winning five IPL trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The team management chose Hardik Pandya as his successor. Under the new captain, MI currently finds themselves in seventh position in the points table with 2 wins after playing five games in IPL 2024.

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and I guess that was our bad day" - Rohit Sharma on loss in 2023 World Cup final vs Australia

While recently speaking on Breakfast with Champions, Rohit Sharma opened up about Team India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.

The Indian captain acknowledged that his team played really good cricket till the final and were high on confidence going into the summit clash. However, their only off day of the tournament came in the final, which cost them the trophy.

Rohit said:

"We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away. We're doing all the things right. What's the one thing that can make us lose the World Cup? Not a single thing came to my mind. Because I thought we ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket. Confidence was there. We were all supposed to have one bad day and I guess that was our bad day."

On his future and retirement plans, Rohit added:

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it."

After IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma will lead India at the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played at the West Indies and the USA in June.