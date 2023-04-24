[WATCH] "Royals vs Super Royals" - Few RR players take part in a gully cricket match 

A few Rajasthan Royals (RR) players - Joe Root, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, and Akash Vasisht - engaged in a gully cricket game on their off day.

The Rajasthan franchise shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give their ardent fans a glimpse of the activities of the players in the camp. Root, Chahal, and a couple of other players can be seen enjoying a fun gully cricket match in the team's camp.

The post was captioned:

"Royals vs Super Royals in a cricket match with all the gully cricket rules! 😂🍿 PS: Yuzi’s commentary or Yuzi’s batting? 👀 #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #IPL2023 |."

You can watch the video below:

Yuzvendra Chahal is the only one to represent the Rajasthan Royals so far this season out of this group of players. He has picked up 12 wickets from seven games and is currently third in the purple cap race.

This is the first time Joe Root is in India for IPL, as Rajasthan Royals picked him up at his base price at a mini auction last December. He is yet to make his IPL debut.

The Royals currently occupy the second position in the points table after securing four victories and three losses from seven games.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

