[Watch] RR batter Devdutt Padikkal looks in great rhythm during a practice game ahead of the SRH clash 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal looked in great rhythm in the lead-up to the franchise's opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022 tonight.

The southpaw has been one of the top performers among the upcoming Indian youngsters in the IPL over the past few years. Impressed by his performances, the Rajasthan Royals signed him for a hefty ₹7.75 crore paycheck at the mega auction last month.

After representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side for two seasons, the 21-year-old will now turn up for the 2008 IPL champions this year.

Ahead of RR's opening game against SRH, the Rajasthan franchise gave fans a glimpse of Padikkal's current batting form by sharing a video from their practice match. They captioned the post:

"Blame @devpadikkal19 for making you watch this video on 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒑. #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #SRHvRR"

You can watch the video below:

Devdutt Padikkal needs to work on his mindset and understand what are his scoring shots: Saba Karim

Former Indian player Saba Karim advised Padikkal to develop a better mindset to improve his batsmanship. He also wants the Karnataka youngster to analyze the pitch conditions well and accordingly understand the range of shots he could utilize on the track.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', Saba Karim revealed the aspects Devdutt Padikkal needs to work on to improve his game further and said:

"Devdutt Padikkal will need to work very hard. This is because after having one good season, the video analysts and data analysts help the bowlers to work you out and exploit your weakness."

He added:

"So I think Padikkal would need to work on his mindset and understand what are his scoring shots. So I hope that such players who have performed well in IPL before are able to show that consistency."

The exciting left-hander will be in action today as the Rajasthan Royals square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

