[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad receives loud cheers from Hyderabad crowd at toss during SRH vs CSK game of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad received loud cheers from the Hyderabad crowd even after losing the toss against SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins. The two sides are set to square off in the 19th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday (April 5).

Gaikwad called heads at the toss as Cummins flipped the coin. The latter won the toss and elected to field first while also revealing a couple of changes in their lineup. The crowd went berserk and welcomed Gaikwad with a loud cheer as he stepped forward to reveal CSK’s lineup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was hardly able to hear the question that Mpumelelo Mbangwa, the presenter at the toss, asked. The two took a few seconds’ breather before resuming but the fans did not hold themselves back and continued to cheer throughout.

Mbangwa, seeing the reaction from the crowd, said

“Let’s wait for them, let’s wait.”

Gaikwad was quick enough to appreciate the support as he funnily replied:

“Home crowd.”

Mpumelelo Mbangwa, responding to Gaikwad’s comments, said:

“They want to hear you.”

Though the newly appointed CSK captain faced difficulty hearing what Mbangwa said, he was overwhelmed by the gesture shown by the team’s fans away from home.

Here’s a video:

Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to lead CSK to their third win of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings, after winning their first two matches, suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous encounter at Vizag. The fans, nevertheless, got their money’s worth as they witnessed a masterclass from MS Dhoni.

Ahead of their fourth match of the IPL 2024 against SRH, CSK made three changes to their lineup. Mustafizur Rahman, who flew back home to Bangladesh to complete his US Visa process, remained unavailable.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana had to sit out due to a niggle. The five-time champions made two changes to their side, bringing in Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana into the XI. Ruturaj Gaikwad announced Mukesh Choudhary as one of the changes, implying that the pacer, and not Sameer Rizvi, will make his way as an impact player in the second essay.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings Substitutes: Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary