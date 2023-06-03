[WATCH] Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiance touches MS Dhoni's feet after CSK's IPL 2023 win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiance Utkarsha Pawar was seen touching MS Dhoni's feet after the franchise clinched their fifth IPL title. The Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets to equal the Mumbai Indians (MI) record of five IPL trophies.

The players and their family members joined the celebrations soon after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a recent heartwarming video that has surfaced online, Gaikwad's fiance Utkarsha was seen seeking blessing from Dhoni by touching the CSK skipper's feet. The video was well-received by fans and has been shared multiple times on social media.

Sai Vamshi Patlolla @sai_vamshi21 . So Cute and Adorable🤌 Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni. So Cute and Adorable🤌 Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni 😍❤️💛. So Cute and Adorable🤌💕💞 https://t.co/o5xH5RHMew

For the uninitiated, Ruturaj has been dating Utkarsha for a long time. She is also a cricket player and has represented Maharashtra at the domestic level. The 24-year-old Pune-based cricketer is a right-handed batter and also a pacer.

Utkarsha is currently studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls out of the WTC final due to his marriage

Ruturaj Gaikwad was named as the standby player alongside Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The all-important summit clash is scheduled to be played at the Oval from June 7 onwards.

However, Gaikwad had to pull out of the final due to his marriage. According to reports, the right-handed batter is scheduled to get married on Saturday, June 3.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement. Jaiswal had a stellar campaign in the recently concluded IPL 2023 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring 625 runs in 14 matches, including one hundred and five half-centuries.

India's updated squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav.

