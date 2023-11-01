[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad shares pic with real-life partner Utkarsha and opening partner Devon Conway in Pune amid 2023 World Cup

Amid the 2023 World Cup, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has shared a picture with his better-half Utkarsha Pawar and opening partner Devon Conway.

That came as Gaikwad and Conway reunited in his hometown Pune ahead of the South Africa and New Zealand clash on Wednesday, November 1. Gaikwad accompanied his wife Utkarsha, also a cricketer, with whom he tied the knot in June.

In a picture shared by Gaikwad on Instagram, he was seen twinning with Conway in black while Utkarsha looked wore a printed outfit. The trio smiled as they posed for the camera. Sharing the post, he captioned two yellow-heart emojis.

Gaikwad recently led India’s second-string side to its maiden Asian Games gold in Hangzhou, China. Conway, on the other hand, is part of the Kiwi squad for the 50-over tournament.

The two batters hold the record for second-highest runs by an opening pair in a single edition of the Indian Premier League. The duo amassed 849 runs in 2023, only behind Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli (939 runs in 2023). They were the driving force behind CSK's fifth IPL trophy last season.

In the ongoing 2023 World Cup, Conway has amassed 277 runs in six matches at an average of 55.40, with the best score of 152* against defending champions England. He, however, failed to deliver in his last three outings, scoring 20, 0 and 28 against Afghanistan, India and Australia, respectively. The Kiwis lost their last two games.

New Zealand placed 3rd in 2023 World Cup points table

With four wins in six games, New Zealand are placed third in the 2023 World Cup points table. They won four matches on a trot against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before losing two back-to-back games.

Tom Latham and Co. will look to get back to winning ways against the Proteas at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1.

In the World Cups, New Zealand enjoys a brilliant record against South Africa, having won seven out of eight matches. The Proteas registered their last win against the Kiwis by 74 runs in 1999. In their last clash, NZ won by four wickets.