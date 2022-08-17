[WATCH] Sachin Tendulkar gets ‘nostalgic’ at PYC Gymkhana in Pune

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been keen to share many of his experiences on social media after his retirement. The leading run-getter in cricket history took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his drive down the memory lane during a visit to Pune.

In a video posted on the social media platform, the 'Little Master' recalled early days of his career in the historic city. Tendulkar wrote, while sharing the clip:

“Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana.”

Tendulkar told his followers that he first played for Mumbai in an Under-15 tournament at PYC Gymkhana in Pune, Maharashtra. The cricket icon got very emotional as he revisited the place after 35 years.

He recalled how he burst into tears on his way to the pavilion after getting run out for just four runs as he tried to steal the third run in his very first game for Mumbai.

Sachin also mentioned how team manager Abdul Ismail and senior cricketers consoled him and told him not to worry. They asked him to leave the disappointment behind, score runs when the upcoming opportunities arrive, and move ahead in his life.

Back then, even Tendulkar would not have thought he would become the titan of Indian sports he is today. The man with more centuries in both Test and ODI cricket represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs during his extraordinary career.

The 'Master Blaster' was part of the 2011 ICC World Cup-winning Indian team, an achievement he regards as the greatest of his career.

Virat Kohli is chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-century record

What Sachin Tendulkar did after that initial disappointment in Pune is recorded in the annals of cricket history. When he retired, people wondered who would replace him and would he be able to match the Indian legend's batting feats.

Leading Indian batsman of the current generation, Virat Kohli is, arguably, the biggest contender to break the 100-century record held by Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket. The right-handed batter has so far scored 70 centuries across formats.

Even though he has failed to score his 71st century since November 2019, fans are waiting with anticipation to watch him in action and get back to scoring hundreds.The modern run-machine will return to action during the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.

