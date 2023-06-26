[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar meets golf legend Gary Player, thanks him for his ‘valuable tips’ during his career

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar met South African professional golfer Gary James Player during a golf session on Sunday, June 25. The legendary batter posed with the nine-time major champion and expressed gratitude for his valuable tips during his cricket career.

In several pictures and videos shared on Instagram, Sachin can be seen playing golf wearing a grey T-shirt and white pants with matching sneakers. Meanwhile, Gary opted for a white T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers as the duo smiled at the camera.

Tendulkar captioned the post:

“It was a pleasure to meet and chat with @gary.player, one of the greatest golfers to have played the sport. Since we were playing around the same time, I also had the opportunity to receive some valuable tips from him.”

For the uninitiated, Gary Player, at the age of 29, was the youngest player to win all four majors in a career, also known as the career grand slam in 1965.

The record was later broken by Tiger Woods (24) and Jack Nicklaus (26). The 87-year-old is also nicknamed Mr. Fitness and the International Ambassador of Golf. He has co-written 36 books on golf.

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team

Sachin Tendulkar paid his tribute to India’s Kapil Dev-led 1983 World Cup-winning team on the occasion of the 40th anniversary on Sunday. He tweeted:

“40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team.”

Tendulkar won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy after playing in six editions of the tournament.

The right-handed batter is the highest-ever run scorer in international cricket with 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52, including 100 centuries and 164 fifties. He is currently serving as a mentor of the five-time IPL-winning team Mumbai Indians (MI).

