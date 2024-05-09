[Watch] Sam Curran gives Rajat Patidar a fiery send-off after dismissal during PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran got his team the big breakthrough in the form of Rajat Patidar just before the rain break during their IPL 2024 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Patidar had just reached his half-century and looked to continue batting with intent. He threw his bat at a wide delivery from Curran, trying to place the ball behind point region. However, the batter could only get an underedge and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow completed a simple catch.

Sam Curran was fired up after the dismissal and he let Rajat Patidar know with his celebration. Here's the video of the dismissal:

Patidar scored 55 runs in just 23 balls in a knock that included three boundaries and six sixes. He added 76 runs alongside Virat Kohli for the second wicket in just 32 balls.

Punjab Kings could have had Rajat Patidar dismissed for a duck

One of the main reasons why PBKS have conceded 119 runs in 10 overs is because of the dropped chances that they had in the field. Debutant Vidhwath Kaverappa was impressive with the new ball and should have had star RCB batter Virat Kohli as his maiden IPL wicket.

Kohli was dropped twice by Punjab fielders Ashutosh Sharma and Rilee Rossouw, both off Kaverappa's bowling. The youngster did pick up the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks but could have had Rajat Patidar as well had Harshal Patel not dropped a sitter at fine leg.

Kaverappa's figures of 2/36 do not do just to the outing the debutant had but it is the only shining light in a rather disappointing performance in the field. With 119/3 on the board and 10 overs remaining, RCB will want Kohli to score big and set up a mammoth first-innings total.

