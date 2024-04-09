[Watch] Sam Curran has the last laugh after getting pumped for a six & four by Abhishek Sharma during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 game

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sam Curran was initially under the pump against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma when the two teams met in Match 23 of IPL 2024 in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Abhishek has been in sublime form this season and the same was seen when the southpaw timed Curran over the covers for an incredible six. The youngster then followed it up with a classy pick-up shot over mid-on for a boundary.

While Abhishek Sharma tried to dance down the track and smash Sam Curran through the covers on the very next ball, the southpaw couldn't time it well. Shashank Singh completed a fine catch at short cover and Curran was understandably ecstatic for having the final laugh.

Here's a video of how the over unfolded:

Abhishek Sharma had just got going with 16 runs from his first 10 balls and Punjab needed to send the dangerman back before he inflicted more damage. Curran's strike was as timely as it could have got for the hosts.

Regular wickets have dented SRH's progress

The SunRisers have been arguably among the most free-scoring batting sides in the tournament so far. However, they have faced some serious challenges against the Punjab Kings, as they have executed their plans well so far.

Apart from Curran striking with Abhishek's wicket, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh have also contributed with a couple of wickets each at the time of writing. The visitors have a well-set Nitish Kumar Reddy batting in the 60s and have the explosive Abdul Samad for company.

In good batting conditions, Hyderabad would be hopeful of breaching at least the 180-run mark with the two big-hitters in the middle. However, Punjab will know that another wicket will bring the SunRisers bowlers to the crease. The hosts need to keep chipping away with wickets to ensure they get an under-par target.