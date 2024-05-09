[Watch] Sam Curran takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Cameron Green during PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Sam Curran took a wonderful diving catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green during the IPL 2024 match on Thursday, May 9. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is hosting this encounter.

The moment transpired during the final ball of the last over of the first innings. PBKS pacer Harshal Patel tried to keep the ball outside of Cameron Green's hitting range and bowled a full slower ball outside off stump.

Green heaved it towards the long-on region in search of a boundary. He couldn't get the desired timing on the shot as the fielder Sam Curran ran to his right and took a stunning catch with a well-timed dive.

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Virat Kohli's 92 powers RCB to a massive total of 241/7 in IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

After being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a brisk start but lost the wicket of Faf du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) in the process. After getting a couple of reprieves early on, Virat Kohli settled at the crease. He held one end while his partner Rajat Patidar (55) smashed a blistering half-century.

After Patidar's dismissal at the halfway mark, Kohli took the onus on himself and upped the ante with sumptuous stroke play. He smashed six sixes and seven fours en route to 92 (47) before perishing in the 18th over. Cameron Green (46) and Dinesh Karthik (18) played vital cameos to finish the innings on high for RCB and took them to 241. At the mid-innings break, Virat Kohli reflected on the first innings and said:

"It was important to keep the strike rate up throughout the innings. There was a bit of tricky phase when Patidar got out and rain came. Green got a couple of boundaries and then I thought it's time for me to go after the bowling."

He added:

"When the seamers were bowling up front, it was two-paced. It was dry and the ball was stopping it. Due to the two-pace nature, it's an opportunity for our pacers to exploit the swing. We thought anything over 230 would be great. We have a great bowling attack and the bowlers are confident."

After this match, RCB will next face DC at home on Sunday, May 12.

