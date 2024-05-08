[Watch] Sanvir Singh's blinder leaves Marcus Stoinis shocked during SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced another moment of brilliance in the field against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), this time sending back the dangerous Marcus Stoinis during their IPL 2024 encounter at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

Trying to take advantage of the fielding restrictions, Stoinis tried to force a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar over mid-wicket. However, he got it high on his bat and the ball lobbed towards mid on.

For most of the ball's trajectory, it seemed like it would fall just short of Sanvir Singh. However, the youngster rushed in and put in a sensational dive to grab the ball inches off the ground. Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran towards Singh pleasantly surprised and so did the other SRH fielders.

Here's a video of the sensational catch:

Marcus Stoinis trudged off the field rather bemused as he was unhappy that the third umpire didn't check the catch from multiple angles. He was seen having an argument with the on-field umpires before leaving the field.

SRH's brilliance in the field puts LSG on the back foot

It hasn't been the typical Hyderabad pitch that was seen earlier this season as there has been some kind of grip available for the bowlers. The SunRisers have also been sensational in the field, with brilliant catches from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sanvir Singh to send back Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis, respectively.

KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya seemed to steady the LSG ship, but once again just when it looked like they would change gears, the visitors lost both set batters, thanks to the SunRisers' top-notch fielding.

Lucknow will hope that Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran form a partnership and take their team as close as possible to the 150-run mark. On a tricky pitch, it could be a score that makes the game interesting.

