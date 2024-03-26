[Watch]"Senti kyu ho raha kya hogya"- Virat Kohli has cheeky banter with Shikhar Dhawan during RCB vs PBKS match in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan seemed to have a hilarious exchange during the IPL 2024 game between the two teams in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

Kohli and Dhawan have played a lot of cricket together, right from age group cricket and domestic cricket for Delhi to the Indian team. They share a great camaraderie.

On the first ball of the seventh over, Virat Kohli punched a delivery from Harpreet Brar towards the covers and took a single. As he reached the non-striker's end, Shikhar Dhawan seemed to have said something to him. To that, Kohli cheekily replied with a smile:

"Senti kyu horra kya hogya (Why are you getting sentimental? What happened?)"

Here's the video:

While Kohli couldn't finish the chase for his team, he scored a sensational 77 runs off 49 balls before getting dismissed, and won the Player of the Match award. A fantastic cameo from Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) helped RCB get over the line with four deliveries to spare.

We paid the price for dropping Virat Kohli's catch: Shikhar Dhawan

After the game, Shikhar Dhawan reflected on PBKS' missed opportunities. Virat Kohli was dropped on 0 by Jonny Bairstow in the first slip and Dhawan believes it was a massive turning point in the game.

On this, he said:

"Virat scored 70-odd runs and we dropped the catch of a class player and paid the price. If we had taken that catch, the momentum would have come from the second ball. But we lost the momentum over there and paid the price for that."

Dhawan (45 runs off 37 balls) also bluntly accepted that his strike rate wasn't as high as it needed to be in the powerplay and felt that it cost Punjab another 10-15 runs.

"Think we were 10-15 less. Should have encashed in the first six overs. I was happy with my runs but think could've played faster in the first six," Dhawan added.