[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan hugs KL Rahul after KKR's victory over LSG in IPL 2024

Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan gave LSG skipper KL Rahul a heartwarming hug during the exchange after the KKR-LSG IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

However, on the field of play, it was no fun and games, as KKR gave a proper hammering to LSG, winning by eight wickets in the 16th over. After restricting LSG to a below-par total of 161/7 in 20 overs, the home side faced no trouble winning their fourth game in five outings.

The defeat was a second straight for LSG as they sunk outside the top four to fifth with three wins in six games.

After the game, Shah Rukh Khan exchanged pleasantries with the players as he is often one to do.

Here is a video of his moment with KL Rahul:

Expand Tweet

Rahul was among the few LSG batters that came to grips with the Eden Gardens wicket and the KKR attack, scoring a stylish 39 off 27 deliveries.

However, his untimely dismissal in the 11th over set LSG back as they stumbled to 111/5 with under six overs left. Finally, it required a quick-fire 32-ball 45 from Nicholas Pooran to get them over the 160-run mark.

"It was a proper hammering" - KL Rahul

Expand Tweet

LSG skipper KL Rahul admitted that his side was outplayed by KKR in all facets during their eight-wicket mauling at the Eden Gardens.

Renowned for their ability to defend totals, this was now back-to-back instances of teams chasing successfully against LSG, with DC pulling off a similar victory against them in the previous encounter.

At the post-match presentation, a visibly disappointed Rahul said:

"One of those days, it was a proper hammering. Games like these are tough to digest and we have seen in IPL and every team goes through that. We will try and work out what went wrong and come back better. Not panicking (about back-to-back losses), need to figure out where we went wrong and the last couple of games we haven't been able to get past 160 and that's something we want to see and be better at it."

Following their loss in the season opener against RR, LSG had won three consecutive games. However, back-to-back losses have them in a mid-table muddle at the near-halfway mark of the tournament.

The KL Rahul-led outfit will take on defending champions CSK in their next outing on Friday, April 19.