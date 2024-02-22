[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan hugs Sourav Ganguly in Bangalore ahead of WPL 2024

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently interacted with the Delhi Capitals (DC) contingent and hugged Sourav Ganguly, who is part of the franchise's support staff.

Khan is one of the celebrities who will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals will lock in the curtain raiser after the star-studded event.

Shah Rukh Khan was at the venue on Thursday for rehearsals ahead of the event. During his visit, he met several players and had a pleasant interaction with them.

The superstar also caught up with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. The duo go back a long way, as Ganguly was the first captain of his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning and Shah Rukh Khan also had an interesting exchange during the meeting. Khan did his iconic hands pose along with Lanning while the players cheered on in the background.

"Bazball is good, but it’s difficult for England to be successful in Indian conditions"- Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly recently reviewed the ongoing Test series between India and England during an interaction with Mid Day. He reckoned that it would be a surprise if India lost the series and pointed out that England have found life difficult even when players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not playing for the hosts.

Ganguly said:

"Bazball is good, but it’s difficult for England to be successful in Indian conditions. I will be surprised if India lose the series. Please remember that India are playing without Virat [Kohli], KL [Rahul]. It’s a young team with many new faces, and yet, England are struggling."

On the performances of Indian youngsters, he added:

"Jaiswal is not only a good player, he’s capable of playing all in formats of the game. Sarfaraz has started well. He now has to score in foreign countries. Sarfaraz is a good example for budding cricketers, who must keep in mind that if they score consistently, they will get their chances."

