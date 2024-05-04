[Watch] Shahrukh Khan gets run out after a direct hit from Virat Kohli during GT vs RCB IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli's fielding brilliance ended Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shahrukh Khan's stay at the crease during the IPL 2024 match. It took place on Saturday (May 4) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was one of the crucial moments in the first innings of the match. Shah Rukh Khan was playing well on 37 (24) after the visiting team's top order collapsed meekly. Coming in at number 4, Khan kept the scoreboard ticking and hit five fours and one six during his knock.

However, he couldn't convert it into a bigger one due to a misunderstanding while running between the wickets with his batting partner, Rahul Tewatia. On the fourth ball of the 13th over, Tewatia nudged the ball toward offside with soft hands, after which Shahrukh intended to take a quick single.

Rahul Tewatia did not think there was a run, which prompted him to turn down Shahrukh's call. RCB fielder Virat Kohli ran towards the ball swiftly and completed a wonderful direct hit to catch Khan short of the crease.

GT got bundled out for 147 after Shah Rukh Khan's unfortunate run-out dismissal in IPL 2024 match against RCB

After being asked to bat first, GT got off to a disastrous start as RCB bowlers reduced them to 19/3 in 5.3 overs. Shahrukh Khan (37) and David Miller (30) then did the rescue job and also injected some momentum into the innings with a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

They returned to the pavilion without finishing the job in the 12th and 13th overs, denting GT's hopes of reaching a respectable total. Rahul Tewatia then rallied around with the lower-order batters to take Gujarat Titans to 147.

Mohammed Siraj (2/29), Yash Dayal (2/21), and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) were the picks of RCB bowlers. Vijaykumar reflected on his team's bowling performance during the mid-innings break and said:

"Well quite happy because the team has done really well. The start we got from Siraj and Dayal set it up and it was great to restrict them under 150. We stuck to the plan of banging into the surface."

He continued:

"It was a cutting a bit, was and a bit two paced so we tried very hard with the bouncers. We got a couple of wickets for that. I am working hard with the fielding coach, I hope I can keep performing. It's a bit swollen, left hand and right hand both swollen but I should be okay. We are pretty sure we are going to get this total."

At the time of writing, RCB were 92/1 after six overs during the chase.

