[Watch] Shahrukh Khan picks up fallen KKR flags during their IPL 2024 match against LSG

Bollywood Superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan passionately backs his side in the IPL. The same was seen in a recent viral video after Kolkata's win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 14.

In the video, Shahrukh was seen picking up the KKR flags that had fallen on the ground in the hospitality area on multiple occasions during the game. Fans on social media were in awe of Shahrukh's love and respect for the Knight Riders and how passionately involved he had been with the franchise since its inception.

Here's the video:

Shahrukh Khan was in a great mood on Sunday and understandably so as KKR thumped LSG by eight wickets. Phil Salt played a sensational knock of 89* off just 47 balls as the visitors didn't have any answers while defending the modest target of 162.

Gautam Gambhir on what Shahrukh Khan had told him on KKR comeback

Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh in the previous two seasons and the management felt that a change was needed. They then brought back former captain Gautam Gambhir as the team's mentor.

On the show Knights Unplugged before IPL 2024, Gambhir opened up on what Shahrukh Khan had told him upon his return to the franchise where he won two titles, in 2012 and 2014.

"He (Shahrukh) told me the same thing that he told me in 2011 when I joined as a player. 'This is your franchise; make it or break it.' I don't know what's going to happen. But I assure you that whenever I leave this place, it will be in a much better position," said Gambhir.

Gambhir seems to be delivering on his promise and Shahrukh's faith as Kolkata have won four out of their five games so far and are comfortably sitting second in the points table.