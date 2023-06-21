[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan posts stylish reel featuring his swanky black SUV

Shikhar Dhawan has often dazzled viewers with his batting exploits on the field. It hasn't been a lot different off the field, either, as he has kept fans hooked to his social media handles with his reel videos.

The veteran opening batter posted yet another reel video on his Instagram account. On Wednesday, June 21, Dhawan shared a video featuring his expensive SUV, where he can be seen lip-syncing to a famous Punjabi track.

He captioned the post:

"Rollin with the Good Times 🎶🚗"

The cricket star's fans gave the reel video a big thumbs up by showering the post with likes and comments. On the cricket front, Dhawan was dropped from India's ODI team in December last year.

The southpaw was earlier sidelined in Tests and T20Is. It remains to be seen if the selectors will look to bring him back on the road to the ICC ODI World Cup.

However, young opening batters like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad seem to have gone ahead of Dhawan in the pecking order.

Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) named Shikhar Dhawan as their new captain ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). While the team failed to perform consistently, the opening batter impressed many with some stellar knocks.

With 373 runs from 11 outings, Dhawan was the leading run-getter for the Punjab-based side this edition. He finished with three half-centuries, which included a spectacular unbeaten knock of 99.

It is worth mentioning that the seasoned batter was forced to miss a few games after sustaining a shoulder injury during PBKS' encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs, finishing eighth in the IPL 2023 points table. PBKS had six wins and eight losses to their name in the league stage.

