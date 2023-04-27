[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan posts a trendy reel featuring his PBKS teammates

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a trendy Instagram reel featuring himself and his teammates Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.

In the video, fans can see Dhawan, Arshdeep, and Harpreet dancing and enacting a Punjabi song in the background. It ends with Shikhar Dhawan's famous thigh slap mannerism.

The southpaw shared the following reel on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"Rakh Dinda Patt Ke Gabru Jad Ton! 👳‍♀️😍"

You can watch the video below:

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also loved the reel and dropped a comment, which read:

"Mzaaaa aaaa gyaaa .. my singh brothers . Chak k rakhna kam.. jatta pagg ch zabardast lag reha 🔥❤️💎"

Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last three matches of PBKS in IPL 2023 due to an injury issue. Sam Curran led the side well in his absence. After playing seven matches, PBKS are currently sixth in the points table with eight points.

Punjab team management will be hoping for Shikhar Dhawan to return soon, as they are desperately missing his presence in the top order.

PBKS' schedule for their remaining matches of IPL 2023 (All Timings in IST)

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: April 30, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Match 10: May 3, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 11: May 8, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Match 12: May 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Match 13: May 17, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Match 14: May 19, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

