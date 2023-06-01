[Watch] Shivam Dube takes his son in trending Instagram reel with CSK touch

Shivam Dube was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won the IPL trophy earlier this week. The all-rounder played a pivotal role in his team's success and ended up smashing the highest sixes for CSK in IPL 2023.

After winning the IPL 2023 trophy, Dube clicked a couple of pictures with the trophy. His wife Anjum Khan and their son Ayan also joined him in the photos. Dube shared those photos on his Instagram profile.

Shivam Dube also shared a reel on Instagram on Wednesday, May 31. The video featured his son and they followed a trending reel style, adding a CSK touch to the same.

Since CSK have made it a habit of winning the trophy, Dube gave the tag of CSK to himself and placed a sticker that read IPL sticker near his son, who ran behind him in the video.

The Chennai Super Kings won the IPL for the fifth time. They are the joint-most successful team along with the Mumbai Indians now.

Watch the clip here:

Dube implied that the IPL trophy runs behind CSK and ends up with them frequently. This reel has received more than 100,000 likes in just six hours.

Shivam Dube smacked Rashid Khan for 12 runs off 2 balls

The Chennai Super Kings were on the back foot in the middle overs of their run-chase in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT). At one point, they needed 50 runs off 20 balls. Shivam Dube was in the middle then, and he whacked two sixes off two balls against Gujarat Titans' top spinner Rashid Khan.

The two maximums brought the equation down to 38 runs off 18 balls. CSK lost the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in quick succession to squander the advantage. But Dube held one end and remained in the middle till the final ball along with Ravindra Jadeja, ensuring that the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans to lift the trophy.

Poll : 0 votes