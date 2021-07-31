Watch: Shreyas Iyer joins the Delhi Capitals camp and begins training for second phase of IPL 2021

After recovering from an injury, Shreyas Iyer has joined the Delhi Capitals camp to begin his preparations for the second phase of IPL, which will begin on September 19. Iyer missed the first half of the tournament in March as he picked up an injury while playing for India against England.

The Delhi Capitals side were elated to welcome Shreyas Iyer back into the fold following his rehabilitation. The franchise shared a short video of him training hard in an indoor facility on their official Instagram handle.

The Delhi Capitals captioned the post:

"@shreyas41 training hard and getting back in the groove has us as excited as a kid. #YehHaiNayiDilli"

In Iyer's absence, Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals successfully in the first half of the tournament and they are currently the table toppers. Shikhar Dhawan has been the leading scorer for DC so far as he has accumulated 380 runs across eight matches and played the anchor role in his side's batting unit.

I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners: Shreyas Iyer

While speaking on The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Shreyas Iyer recently revealed that he still does not know whether he will captain the Delhi Capitals in the second phase of IPl 2021.

He stated that it was a decision for the owners to make and his primary focus was on helping his side lift their maiden IPL trophy this year.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal is to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before," said Iyer.

