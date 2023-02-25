[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer shakes his leg with sister Shresta on viral Tamil song ‘Tum Tum’

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer often uploads entertaining videos with his sister Shresta on social media. The siblings have again entertained their followers by showing off their dancing skills while gyrating to a Tamil song Tum Tum. The duo recreated viral dance moves in the video shared on Saturday, February 25.

In the shared clip, the 28-year-old batter aced the dance steps with her choreographer sister. The Iyers looked cool as Shreyas opted for a black and white outfit while Shrestha wore yellow and brown.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Shresta wrote:

“Dancing to the best trend with the best.”

The brother-sister duo had earlier shared a funny reel on Rakhi. Watch the video below:

Here are some other videos that will give you major sibling goals:

On the work front, Shreyas Iyer is currently with the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the third Test scheduled to begin in Indore on March 1, the Indian cricketers were given a break to spend time with their families as the second Test ended within three days.

Iyer recently recovered from a back injury that ruled him out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which India won 2-1. He, however, failed to deliver in the second Test against Australia, scoring 4 and 12 in Delhi. Team India, though, won the game by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series.

Shreyas Iyer to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The right-hander amassed 401 runs in 14 games last season, including three half-centuries, but KKR finished seventh with six wins in 14 matches.

The Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise has bought Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and specialist batter Litton Das to strengthen their core. They have also purchased Narayan Jagadeeshan following an exceptional season on the domestic circuit. The Tamil Nadu batter scored 830 runs in eight games for his state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

The Kolkata-based franchise also roped in David Weise as a backup for Andre Russell.

KKR Squad

Squad strength 22 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought - Shakib Al Hasan (₹1.50 crore), N. Jagadeesan (₹90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (₹60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (₹20 lakh), David Wiese (₹1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (₹20 lakh), Litton Das (₹50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (₹50 lakh).

Players retained - Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.

