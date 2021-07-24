Watch: Shreyas Iyer shares his journey from hospital bed to the indoor practice arena

Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury during India's series against England earlier this year. He has been out of action since then and also missed the first phase of the IPL in March.

But he is now back after a long recovery period and is working hard at the NCA to regain his match fitness to participate in the second phase of the IPL in September.

The 26-year old batsman has been sharing the tidbits of his practice regimen to keep fans updated about his path to regain match fitness. Iyer recently shared the following video on his official Instagram handle and captioned it:

Bat back in my hand. There’s no better feeling. 🔥💥

Grateful to everyone who’ve been helping me on my road to recovery.

Shreyas Iyer thanked everyone who helped him during his recovery period and then stated that it felt great to have his bat in hand after some time. Recently he also shared a video in which we could see Natarajan working out to regain fitness. The duo are rehabilitating at the NCA and will be aiming to return to action in time for the IPL in UAE.

I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners: Shreyas Iyer

In a recent chat with The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Shreyas Iyer assured his fans that he would take part in the second half of the IPL in September. But the 26-year old did not confirm whether he will be the captain of the Delhi Capitals.

In Shreyas Iyer's absence, Rishabh Pant led the side well, as the Delhi Capitals currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table with 12 points from 8 games.

Iyer said:

"My shoulder... yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL."

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before."

A mini DC reunion 💙



Some of our DC stars have begun training at a pre-season camp 💪🏻 Can't wait to have the whole squad together 🤗#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/1zwEG9Bxqh — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 23, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar