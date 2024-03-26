[WATCH] Shubman Gill fumbles after winning toss in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill had a moment after winning the toss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the two sides gear up to lock horns in the seventh match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill called tails at the toss before winning it and said that he'd like to bat first before realizing the mistake he made. The young captain immediately corrected himself and reversed his decision, saying that he would want to bowl first.

As soon as Narayanan Kutty, the match referee, revealed that Gill had won the toss, he took the mic close to him and said:

"Bat first, bowl bowl first, sorry, bowl first!"

Notably, the match between CSK and GT will be the sixth encounter between the two sides. In the five games that they've played so far, Gujarat won the first three, while Chennai emerged victorious in the recent two, which were the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2023 Final.

A battle between two up-and-coming captains

Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are captaining an IPL team for the first time. While Gill was appointed as Gujarat Titans' skipper soon after former captain Hardik Pandya made a move to Mumbai Indians (MI), Gaikwad was handed over the captaincy from MS Dhoni a day before the IPL 2024 curtain raiser.

Both Gaikwad and Gill started their IPL captaincy career on a winning note. While CSK defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the tournament, GT defeated Hardik-led MI in their campaign opener.

Both captains are coming on the back of a motivating victory and will be looking forward to continuing the momentum as they take on each other. The team winning today's encounter will take the top spot in the points table, where CSK are currently placed second and GT are placed third.