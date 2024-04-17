[Watch] Shubman Gill hands easy catch to Prithvi Shaw and departs early in GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill failed to deliver with the bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17). The right-handed batter departed cheaply for just eight runs off six balls as the Titans lost their opening wicket for 11 in the second over.

The dismissal came as Ishant Sharma bowled a fuller-length ball outside off and Gill went for a driver over the covers. The right-hander, though, didn't use his feet and ended up giving away a simple catch to Prithvi Shaw at covers.

Gill, however, has been impressive with the bat in IPL 2024. The 24-year-old has amassed 263 runs in seven innings, including scores of 89* and 72 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively.

The Punjab batter is in contention for a spot in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the USA and the West Indies in June.

DC dominating GT in IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals are dominating Gujarat Titans in their ongoing IPL encounter. Skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first. The visitors made a solitary change as Sumit Kumar replaced David Warner in the playing XI.

On the other hand, GT made three changes. Sandeep Warrier made his debut, while Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller made their comebacks.

At the time of writing, the Titans were 30/4 after six overs, with Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar at the crease. David Miller (two off six deliveries) was the last batter to get out, caught by Rishabh Pant off Ishant.

Delhi are currently placed ninth in the points table with just two wins in six games so far. They beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets to return to winning ways in their last outing.

On the other hand, GT are sixth with three wins in six matches. They beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in their last game.

