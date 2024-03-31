Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill departed for 36 runs off 28 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash is poised quite well at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

After restricting the visitors to 162/8 in the first innings, Gill made a solid start to the run chase with Wriddhiman Saha. GT recorded 52 runs in the powerplay, but much like the opposition, proceeded to lose their way in the middle overs.

GT endured a brief spell without boundaries as Shubman Gill and impact sub-Sai Sudharsan focused on rotating the strike and setting a platform. Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande ran a tight ship after the fielding restrictions were lifted forcing Gill to take them on after a point of time.

The opening batter tried to take on leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the first ball of the 10th over, but could only find Abdul Samad in the deep at wide long on.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Shubman Gill failed to switch gears and departed just as the partnership for the second wicket was building to threaten SRH. The opening batter's knock included two fours and one six at a strike rate of 128.57.

Shubman Gill has had a couple of starts in the IPL 2024, but has not been among the runs

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap winner has had a mediocre start to the 2024 edition. In GT's opening clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Gill scored 31 runs off 22 deliveries before being caught at long on region off Piyush Chawla's bowling.

In the away encounter against CSK, Gill could only score eight runs before being trapped LBW by Deepak Chahar. Already not in the conversation for the Team India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, he will have to pile on runs in the remainder of the tournament to be on the national selectors' radar.

The skipper's untimely dismissal does put a minor dent in GT's run chase attempt against SRH. The hosts are placed at 90/2 after 12 overs, with left-handed David Miller coming in at No.4 to deal with SRH's spin duo.