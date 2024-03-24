[Watch] Shubman Gill holes out to long-on as Piyush Chawla bowls a googly in GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) ace spinner Piyush Chawla outfoxed Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill with a googly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 24). Gill looked good for his 31 runs off 22 balls, hitting one six and three boundaries, but failed to score big.

The breakthrough came during the eighth over of Gujarat’s innings. Shubman Gill danced down the track for a big shot, but Chawla bowled a googly. The right-handed batter failed to get the necessary elevation and holed out to Rohit Sharma at long-on. The fielder moved to his left to complete an easy catch.

Watch the video below:

With the wicket, Mumbai reduced GT to 64/2 after 7.4 overs. At the time of writing, the Titans were 106/3 after 13 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and David Miller at the crease.

For the unversed, Chawla was the leading wicket-taker for MI last season. The leg-spinner scalped 22 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 8.11. The 35-year-old has the third-most wickets (180*) in the T20 tournament after Yuzvendra Chahal (188*) and Dwayne Bravo (183).

Hardik Pandya-led MI opt to bowl against GT in IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians’ newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first against his old side Gujarat Titans on Sunday. At the toss, Pandya got emotional on leading Mumbai and said:

“Feels good to be back. My birthplace is Gujarat, a lot of success came in Gujarat, very grateful to the crowd and this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, so really good to be back.”

Shubman Gill, who is leading in the IPL for the first time, also expressed his excitement to lead GT. He said:

“Feels very excited, to be able to captain at a stadium where I have a lot of fond memories.”

It's worth mentioning that Gill had won the Orange Cap last year for becoming the leading run-scorer. The right-handed batter amassed 870 runs in 17 innings.

Follow the GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.