[Watch] Shubman Gill's 96 off 59 and Rahul Tewatia's twin sixes in PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 thriller

Gujarat Titans (GT) will look for a big effort from their skipper Shubman Gill when the franchise takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 17 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

Gill has played three matches for GT in IPL 2024 so far, registering scores of 31, 8 and 36. He has been a prolific batter for Gujarat since joining them ahead of the 2022 season. The right-handed batter won the Orange Cap last year for amassing 890 runs in 17 games at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, with three hundreds and four fifties.

Earlier, in the IPL 2022 edition, he notched up 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.33, with four half-centuries. His best of 96 during IPL 2022 came against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Shubman Gill starred in Gujarat Titans' chase of 190

Gujarat Titans bowled first in the IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. They held PBKS to 189/9 as Rashid Khan stood out with 3/22 from his four overs.

Gill then guided the chase for the-then Hardik Pandya-led franchise. He slammed 11 fours and a six in his 59-ball 96 as Gujarat Titans chased down the target off the last ball, with six wickets in hand.

Gill began his knock by cracking back-to-back fours off Vaibhav Arora in the first over of the chase. Three boundaries followed in the next over bowled by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh as the GT opener raced into the 20s. Even as Matthew Wade fell for 6, the right-handed batter eased to his half-century by drilling Liam Livingstone inside-out over covers for four.

The Gujarat Titans opener and Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30) added 101 runs for the second wicket. Gill kept creaming boundaries at regular intervals to keep GT in the contest. He was, however, dismissed four short of a hundred in the penultimate over, slicing a low and wide full toss from Kagiso Rabada to extra cover.

The equation came down to 19 off 6 balls for GT to win the game against PBKS. With 12 needed off the last two deliveries, Rahul Tewatia clobbered Odean Smith for consecutive sixes to pull off a famous win for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans went on to win the IPL in their maiden season in 2022, getting the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.