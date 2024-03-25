[Watch] Shubman Gill's family members embrace him affectionately after his GT IPL captaincy stint began with a win vs MI

Shubman Gill's IPL captaincy tenure for Gujarat Titans (GT) commenced on a positive note with a hard-fought six-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (March 24) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill took over the reigns after Hardik Pandya left GT to return to MI. Interestingly, his captaincy debut came against the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai side.

It was a roller coaster ride for Shubman Gill in his first match as leader. Gujarat Titans batted first after losing the toss and made 168/8 on the back of contributions from Sai Sudharsan (45) and Gill (31) on a tricky pitch.

The target did not look too threatening, as MI possess a destructive batting line-up. After Ishan Kishan was out for a duck in the first over, Rohit Sharma (43) stabilized things by building partnerships with Naman Dhir (20) and Dewald Brevis (46), setting a great platform for the chase.

With MI needing just 48 runs from the last 36 balls, GT had an uphill task ahead of them. Shubman Gill and his bowlers did not lose hope at this juncture and performed exceptionally well in the final phase of the match to restrict Mumbai to 162/9.

GT shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Shubman's family's reaction after Gujarat Titans' victory last night. In it, the GT captain's family members could be seen congratulating him with heartwarming embraces. The video was captioned:

"Moments we live for 💙 #AavaDe | #GTKarshe | #GTvMI | #TATAIPL2024."

You can watch the video below:

"It was all about putting the pressure and holding our nerves in the end" - GT skipper Shubman Gill on the victory vs MI in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Gill reflected on the win and said:

"The way the boys held their nerves and how we bowled at the death was magnificent, especially with the dew coming in. Was outstanding. There was a lot of dew, even with it the way our spinners bowled, especially Rashid and Sai, they made sure we were in the game always. It was all about putting the pressure and holding our nerves in the end."

GT will be back in action on Tuesday (March 26) when they take on CSK in Chennai.