[WATCH] “Sita-Gita, Ishan aur Shubman” – Virat Kohli’s funny take on India teammates’ friendship

Virat Kohli spoke about his India teammates Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s friendship, revealing that the duo are best of friends, tag along everywhere when the team is on a tour and never leave each other alone.

There have been several bromance moments between Gill and Kishan as the duo have indulged in pranks on and off the field. Even at the Indian Premier League, where Gill represents Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kishan plays for Mumbai Indians (MI), the two have been seen having fun during the teams' practice sessions before their encounter.

At a recent event for Puma on the sidelines of IPL 2024, host Gaurav Kapoor asked Virat Kohli about strong friendships in the Indian squad, to which Kohli mentioned that Gill and Kishan are inseparable and have a genuine bond.

“Sita-Gita, Ishan aur Shubman. Pata nahi kya chakkar hai bhai, mai bol nahi sakta zyada cheezein lekin…. Nahi nahi, aisi koi baat nahi hai, dono bohot ache dost hain. Basically, voh akele nahi reh sakte tour pe. To, khana khane bulalo, saath me aayenge, baat karne bulalo saath me hi aayenge. Kabhi maine dekha hi nahi ki voh akele ho. Lekin genuinely, bohot ache dost hain.” (Ishan and Shubman, I don’t know what’s their scene like. I can’t comment much but…. No no, it’s nothing like that, they’re really good friends. Basically, they can’t stay alone on tours. If you invite them to eat, they’ll come together, invite them for a chat, they’ll come together only. I’ve never seen them alone and apart. But genuinely, they’re great friends.)

Watch here:

Expand Tweet

“Our relation is not limited to cricket, but also off the field” – Ishan Kishan on his bond with Shubman Gill

Ishan Kishan earlier opened up about his friendship with Shubman Gill and previously mentioned what Kohli recently voiced. The MI batter had stated that spending time on tours and exploring places together strengthened their bond.

During a conversation with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati last year, Kishan said:

“Me and Gill are very good friends, and we care for each other as well. We became friends when teams like India A, India B and India C existed with high-performing players from various states. He was in my team, but I did not get to know when he came to sleep in my room.”

“So, what happened is, whenever we used to go on tour out of India, we used to go eating together and go everywhere together. From there, our friendship became deep. Our relation is not limited to cricket, but also off the field,” he added.