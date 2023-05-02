[Watch] "Slightly tough travelling in a local train"- Rohit Sharma reacts to hilarious memes made on him

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has had a reputation for being one of the most lively characters on the cricket field. Naturally, he gave a number of hilarious moments to fans, who then used the snippets to make some rib-tickling memes.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Rohit Sharma is seen reacting to his memes and he seems to really enjoy each one of them. The first meme was about Rohit and Virat Kohli standing together looking out from a local train. Here's what Rohit had to say about it:

“It’s very funny, as far as I know, Virat lives in Delhi but he’s recently shifted to Mumbai but since obviously, we started playing I think it’s gonna be slightly tough travelling in a local train."

Here's the video:

Rohit Sharma on his camaraderie with Dinesh Karthik

Rohit and Dinesh Karthik have also been friends for a long time and have both represented India together at the 2007 T20 World Cup as well. 'DK' made his T20I comeback under Rohit's captaincy and naturally, the wicketkeeper had a massive role to play in all the DRS decisions.

In one of the memes where Rohit Sharma was seen grabbing Dinesh Karthik by his cheeks, here's what the Indian captain had to say while recalling the moment:

"The game was very tense, it was against Australia and the keeper was the one who needed to make the decision (DRS) from behind. I asked him 'What do you think yaar, tell me!' and he said 'I don't know'. I got angry and that's how I reacted to Dinesh (laughs)."

Rohit has had a pretty mixed bag in the IPL 2023 season with MI as they have won and lost four games each with him scoring 184 runs at a strike rate of 132.37 so far.

